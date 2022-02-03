Remarkable Statement from the Famous CEO! Will NFTs Replace Cryptocurrencies in 2022?

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz discussed cryptocurrencies and NFTs in a recent statement. In this statement, the famous CEO stated that NFTs will overtake cryptocurrencies in 2022. Here are the details…

NFTs Will Overtake Cryptocurrencies

A post by Mike Novogratz, the founder of Galaxy Digital, one of the leading crypto money investment companies, from his official Twitter account drew attention.

In this post, Novogratz said that Immutable Tokens (NFT) will outperform their units in 2022.

Here is the expression in Mike Novogratz’s post;

“NFTs will lead crypto/web3 in 2022. This is my tweet.”

On the other hand, the billionaire also recently predicted that if US stocks remain bearish, the crypto market will continue to struggle to regain its composure.

“Until stocks find a base, the cryptocurrency market will have a hard time recovering.”

In addition to all this, the famous CEO urged investors to stay away from the market a little, saying that the Immutable Token (NFT) market is getting too hot, with his statements in October.

However, the NFT market was not as Novogratz stated, and the NFT ecosystem continues to grow and evolve exponentially every day, despite the uncertainties in the cryptocurrency market.

OpenSea Daily Transaction Volume Reached $247 Million

Daily trading volume on OpenSea, the world’s most popular NFT trading platform, reached $247 million on February 1, according to data provided by Norwegian crypto analytics company Dune Analytics.

Earlier in November, Novogratz announced the launch of Galaxy Digital’s NFT collection at the same time as purchasing a CryptoPunk for around $440,000 worth of Ethereum.

Also, global brands like Walmart want to be a part of the NFT ecosystem.