Remarkable insights for the iPhone 12 series

Apple will reveal the iPhone 12 series at its event tomorrow. The company is expected to introduce four new iPhone models at this event. Famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made predictions about which of the new iPhones will sell the most.

According to Kuo, the standard version of the iPhone 12 will be the best-selling model in the four. The share of this model in total shipments is predicted to be around 40 percent.

According to the experienced analyst, the share of Mini, Pro and Pro Max versions of iPhone 12 in shipments will be around 20 percent. The standard version of the iPhone 12 is expected to have a 6.1-inch screen and dual rear cameras.

According to Kuo, the Mini version of the iPhone 12 will not be much preferred due to its small size. Rumor has it that this model will be available starting at $ 699. The starting price of the standard version of the iPhone 12 will be $ 799.

It is stated that the sales performance of the iPhone 12 quartet may remain below the iPhone 11. In addition to the late arrival of phones compared to their predecessors, the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy are said to play a role in this situation. It is necessary to wait for a while to see the accuracy of these predictions.



