Remarkable information about the size of the OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus 8T will come with a 6.55-inch screen, just like its predecessor OnePlus 8. However, the 8T will be slightly larger in size than its predecessor. Information on the subject has emerged with a share made by the famous sensor OnLeaks.

According to the mentioned sharing; 8T, 162.8 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm. It will be a device of the size. With the camera protrusion, the thickness will increase to 9.3 mm. Based on this post, GSMArena site has prepared a simple visual that compares the dimensions of the 8T with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

It is worth remembering that OnePlus will not release the T Pro model this year. Instead, the company offers extra features such as 120Hz refresh rate on the 8T. It is already known that the OnePlus 8T has a 4500 mAh battery, just like the 8 Pro. Therefore, it can be said that the growth in size is related to this.

The 8T will be the first phone to come with OnePlus’ 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology. With this technology, the charge rate of the battery will increase to 58 percent within 15 minutes. It will take 49 minutes for a full charge.

The OnePlus 8T will be officially unveiled on October 14th.



