Remarkable details from iPhone 12 Pro Max removal

iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest iPhone Apple has ever released. In addition to its 6.7-inch screen, this phone includes one of the best smartphone camera systems, according to reviewers. Thanks to the dismantling process carried out by iFixit, it is possible to compare this impressive camera system with other iPhones.

iFixit says the main camera, the wide-angle sensor, will outshine the iPhone 12’s sensor in terms of size. It is stated to be around 47 percent larger in size. However, as in the smaller model, the sensor has a resolution of 12 megapixels. The iPhone 12 Pro Max’s sensor-shift image stabilization system found in most DSLR cameras adds considerable volume to the main camera.

The L-shaped battery of the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the largest capacity of all current iPhone models. The 14.13 Wh capacity goes well above the 8.57 Wh of the mini model and the 10.78 Wh capacity of the 12 and 12 Pro. However, iFixit also points out that this battery has a slightly smaller capacity than the 15.04 Wh capacity battery in the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is currently the highest priced iPhone on the market, but iFixit highlights it as the best progress Apple has made with the iPhone this year. It emphasizes that the device also includes 5G technology without compromising other components.



