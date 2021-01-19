Remarkable detail in the new Asus ROG Phone 4 leak

New leaks are constantly being added to the Asus ROG Phone 4. In the most recent of these leaks, it is possible to see the back panel of the phone and the second screen here.

Different patterns and notifications can be seen on this small screen. In leakages, an idea is obtained about two different usage scenarios of this screen. In one, notifications for games are reflected on the small screen. In the other, incoming call notifications appear before users.

In the leak, the main screen also appears, albeit for a very short time. It is seen that the upper and lower bezels of the screen are symmetrical here. It is also noteworthy that the bezel is thinner compared to the ROG Phone 3.

It should be noted that the name Asus ROG Phone 4 is still not finalized. Since the number 4 is considered as ominous in the Far Eastern culture, the number 4 may not be included in the device names. It is also rumored that the smartphone will have a 144 Hz display, Snapdragon 888 processor, 6000 mAh battery and 65W charging feature.