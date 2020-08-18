Remarkable detail for the Xbox Series X SSD!

SSD is one of the highlights of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which players are eagerly awaiting its release. Thanks to the transition to SSD disc in game consoles, waiting times will be reduced to a minimum and developers will gain many advantages, especially time saving. An interesting claim has been made about the SSD that will be included in the Xbox Series X; It is stated that Microsoft has been working on this solution for 13 years.

13 years of work for the Xbox Series X SSD!

Two years after the launch of the new Xbox 360 Elite in 2007, Microsoft anticipated some changes in technology and began making different plans for it. Due to the higher DRAM costs; It planned to switch to SSD to reduce cost and at the same time strengthen sequential data patterns.

A recent slide reveals how the Xbox Series X’s PCIe 4.0 SSD CFExpress memory was sown 13 years ago.

The idea was developed to use high-bandwidth NVMe memory so that higher resolution data can be used easily.

As a result, Velocity architecture emerged. In this way, it has both saved money and has high speed storage space by using less DRAM.



