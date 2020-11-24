Remarkable claims for the Huawei P50 series

Introducing the Mate 40 series last month, Huawei seems to have shifted its focus to the P series. The Huawei P50 series is likely to become official in the first half of 2021, although US sanctions impacting the supply chain continue. The P50 series is expected to be introduced in March or April.

According to the news in The Elec, OLED screens to be used in the P50 series will be supplied by Samsung and LG. Samsung Display was known to be licensed in October to work with Huawei. The news shows that LG has also acquired the same license.

It is said that Huawei will use the Kirin 9000 processor produced by HiSilicon in the P50 series. The Chinese manufacturer has been using the processor with the Mate series for a long time, as well as in the P series. However, it should not be forgotten that 2020 was the year when these routines were broken.

Huawei had stocked several million Kirin 9000 processors before sanctions preventing TSMC from producing for it. The fact that Kirin 9000 will not be used in Honor’s phones seems to have made it easier for these stocks to be sufficient for the Huawei P50 series. It can also be said that Huawei hopes to work with TSMC again, with the changing balances in the US.

It is also known that Qualcomm and MediaTek have applied for a license to work with Huawei and Qualcomm has received a license. However, the fact that the license given to Qualcomm is limited to 4G processors increases the importance of correct management of Kirin 9000 stocks for Huawei.



