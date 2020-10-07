Remarkable claim for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

There is not even an official and concrete sign for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 yet. However, there are some rumors about a foldable screen phone already. A new patent application filed by Samsung shows that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have an illuminated indicator on its hinge.

The South Korean manufacturer filed a patent application named “Light Indicator Galaxy Z Fold” in March 2019. This application was approved by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) on October 1 and shared on the LetsGoDigital website. LetsGoDigital prepared the three-dimensional drafts of the phone based on the information in the patent file.

The patent file shows an LED light indicator placed on the hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold and the hinge is covered with a translucent cover. This indicator is expected to notify users of incoming calls, messages and notifications. The patent file shows that this will be a simple light panel rather than an extra screen with text.

It should be noted that, like all patents, this patent may not be used in a concrete product. However, it is also curious what Samsung has to offer in the third generation, which made some remarkable and impressive changes with the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

To meet the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, it will probably be necessary to be patient until the second half of 2021. Therefore, it will not be a surprise to hear new rumors about the smartphone in the coming period.



