Remarkable Bitcoin (BTC) Statement from the Governor of Colorado: “Despite the Fall!”

Jared Polis, the governor of the US state of Colorado, wants to pave the way for paying taxes with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, despite the recent declines in the crypto money market.

Bitcoin Statement from the Governor of Colorado

Colorado Governor Jared Polis stated that the recent decline in the cryptocurrency market has not undermined his proposal to accept tax payments with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Speaking at the National Association of Governors meeting on Saturday, Police said in a statement that the state will quickly convert tax payments made with cryptocurrencies into dollars and will not keep them waiting.

The governor made the following statements during the meeting;

“The government will not hold any assets in crypto, they will be instantly converted into dollars when the transaction takes place. The government will not be on the speculative side in any way, positive or negative. Therefore, we want to use cryptocurrencies as a medium of exchange for payment purposes.”

In addition, the Police said that the value of the dollar fluctuates from time to time, comparing the proposal to international companies that accept payments in foreign currencies.

Public Institutions Started to Take Steps Regarding Bitcoin

More and more, we hear these days that public institutions in the US are starting to take various steps towards Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. There have been developments in this area recently in the states of Texas and Arizona.

While some states are trying to make Bitcoin the official currency, others like Colorado want to use cryptocurrencies only as a means of paying taxes. However, due to the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, some experts are distant to the subject.