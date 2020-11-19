Remake’s news, release date and new footage.

For some time the remake of the original series Gossip Girl for HBO was announced. But, these are the news, release date and the new images of the cast.

Currently the version of 2007 and that ended in 2012, is available on the Netflix platform, managing to recover and have new and old followers.

But to everyone’s surprise, the remake will feature the lead actress of the original series, Kristen Bell to reprise her role in the show’s narration. Kristen Bell is also on board to narrate the upcoming show. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage from the original creator are also attached to the new show. According to them

“Kristen Bell will always be the voice of Gossip Girl.”

In addition to that, photos have been released of what the new cast of the show will be, proving that the show will be as iconic as the original. Check out the photos here.

Release date

Initially the premiere was proposed for the end of 2020, but due to the problems of the COVID pandemic, the production of the remake was delayed. So the date has been changed to 2021, although it is not known exactly when.

Undoubtedly the new changes and adaptations that the Gossip Girl remake will have, will manage to catch the attention of all old viewers and new teenagers.



