Remake of ‘Destroy All Humans! 2’ will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Originally released in 2006 by Pandemic Studios for PlayStation 2 and Xbox, the game Destroy All Humans! 2 had confirmed its arrival also for more modern consoles (read PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC), starting to be called in this new release of ‘Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed’.

According to THQNordic, currently responsible for the project, Crypto is back seeking revenge, traveling to iconic places in the United States, United Kingdom, Soviet Union, Japan and even to the Moon, after having its mother ship blown up by the KGB.

Also according to the company, we have a list of key features (which can be seen below) that include the ability to play in local co-op with split screen and more.

Show hippies who’s boss using classic weapons and new technologies like Meteor Shower

Explore Mother Earth of the 60s and download your trusty disk in all her fictional cities

Defend a much larger and much more open world from those who seek to undermine your mission

Abduct humans from different countries and grind them into DNA cocktails to upgrade your skills

Invite a friend to a couple and enjoy the full story in 2-player split-screen local co-op mode

Speaking specifically of development, it was revealed that ‘Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed’ is under development in the hands of Black Forest Games, the same company responsible for relaunching the Destroy All Humans franchise! in 2020, adapting the “new” title for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, rebuilding it from scratch within the Unreal Engine 4 engine, which will deliver a more in-line look with the consoles in question.

For now, THQNordic has not revealed what the release forecast for this game is, something that should be confirmed in the coming months.

ad trailer

gameplay trailer