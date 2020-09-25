Reloaded the ‘Album’ poster of BLACKPINK Rosé

BLACKPINK again teased their fans by uploading individual teaser photos of members.

After releasing Rosé’s first poster this morning, on Friday (25/09) at 16.00 KST we got the second Rosé poster.

No less than the first individual poster, in this poster Rosé also shows her beautiful face and elegant appearance.

This poster was uploaded by BLACKPINK before their comeback with their first full album titled ‘THE ALBUM’ on October 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. KST.

For those of you who can’t wait to look forward to BLACKPINK’s comeback, you can check out Rosé’s poster below!



