Earlier this month, the revived Brooklyn Sound concert series from Brooklyn Brewery and NME ended, in which three free live performances featuring the best up-and-coming artists of New York were held in three favorite cozy establishments throughout the district.

At the first show, Brooklyn’s Nation Of Language and Infinite Coles took to the stage to perform in front of a sold-out crowd at Elsewhere. The former celebrated this event by playing a cover of the Pixies’ song “Gouge Away” during a performance, which, according to singer Jan Dewani, they performed for the first time at one of their early concerts in Elsewhere.

MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley performed at the second concert of the series at Bell House. “NME was one of the first publications that not only reviewed my music and gave it four stars, but also really understood it, defended it and wanted to share who I am as an artist,” Kinsley told the packed crowd during the performance. “I’m very grateful for playing.”

The final installment of this year’s Brooklyn Sound concert series was titled CLIP with Rebounder’s support at Union Pool. “To be honest, I really make music for bitches who go through this and put up with it every day, get their bag [and] try to be good people,” CLIP told the audience during her performance. “This is for you.”