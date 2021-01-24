Religion Djarin will break the rules and show a secret side

The Mandalorian had a very good and consistent arc in season 2, an arc that ended with a sad, but not tragic ending. There are so many possibilities of where Season 3 could go, although there were some omens at the end or at least that’s what it seemed like.

Regardless, no matter where Din Djarin takes next season, Pedro Pascal believes Mando will continue to push the boundaries with the strict code that he has been following. In turn, Mando removed his helmet more in season 2 than in season 1; he could bend the rules more in the future as stated by the actor.

From the moment Mando (Pedro Pascal) appeared in the first season of The Mandalorian, he was unique in the fact that he never took off his helmet and always said that was the way. While fans still don’t know everything there is to know about Mandalorians, Din Djarin was the toughest on screen.

In fact, he is the only one who has actively adhered to a code like this; the Mandalore Mandalorians in Star Wars: The Clone Wars did none of that. So even though Boba Fett didn’t show her face in the original trilogy, fans saw through the prequels and The Clone Wars that she never followed a religion like Mando did.

So through the most recent season, fans learned more about Din’s version of The Mandalorian. Although on two occasions, in front of others, Din Djarin took off his helmet and showed his face in front of the others for the good or the benefit of Grogu.

So, when entering the third season of The Mandalorian, even though Grogu is gone (for now), Pascal confessed that he believes that Mando could still think that way.

“As much as he says this is the way, that doesn’t mean it is the only one,” said the actor.

“I find it fascinating to play with. We don’t know what it ends up being, even he took off his helmet in a room full of people, “he added.

Similarly, Pascal enjoyed the complexities of Mando dealing with removing his mask after decades of discipline. Of course, removing the hem seems like a small feat to anyone watching, but it’s a big deal for Din Djarin and the actor certainly understands, so getting to play that character is exciting for him.

Thus, the third season could show Mando addressing Mandalore, but Pascal has not said a word about it. Likewise, the big question that fans of The Mandalorian ask themselves is whether he will look more expensive than Pascal in the remainder of the third season.