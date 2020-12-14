Relic: one of the first mice in history to be auctioned

On December 17th, a rare relic from the history of computing will be auctioned online. The article in question is one of the first mice ever invented, which stands out for having been presented at one of the most important conventions of the Information Age. Headquartered in 1968, the so-called “Mother of All Demonstrations” presented the world with technological concepts used until today.

This mouse model, patented by Douglas Engelbart in 1967 at the Stanford Research Institute (SRI, in English), has three buttons on its upper part and worked by means of two metal disks on its lower part, responsible for emitting the coordinates X and Y on computer screens. Eventually, the technology was licensed by Apple, which aimed to bring it to the masses in an accessible and simplified way.

The mouse to be auctioned off was a gift from Robert to his friend and Director of Public Relations at Logitech, Serge Timacheff. It was announced along with a letter of authenticity by the owner himself, who used it decoratively throughout this time on his office desk.

The value of this mouse can reach up to U $ 800 (about R $ 4000, in direct conversion), considering that it has some scratches on its sides and, in addition, had its original handle ripped off so as not to occupy space as a decorative object. You can bid on the article until next Thursday (17), on the RR Auction website, by clicking on this link.



