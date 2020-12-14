Releases Netflix, HBO Movistar +, Prime Video

Next week we will already be celebrating Christmas Eve and Christmas. It seems incredible, but this unfortunate (and cursed) 2020 has gone by at an astonishing speed. And for this reason, many of the premieres of new series and movies on VOD platforms in Spain are dressed in white and red, with snow, Santa Claus and all the paraphernalia typical of these days. But not all.

In the fifty premieres that we have in the week of December 14 to 20 -the same number as the previous one-, we have things like the epic series of El Cid, an Amazon Prime Video blockbuster that according to its trailer looks for that tone. Thrones, but with the Spanish hero par excellence, in a series starring Jamie Lorente, who comes from the ultra-popular La Casa de Papel and Elite.

And another highlight is the return of The Grand Tour with A Massive Hunt, a special recorded in 2019 in which Clarkson, Hammond and May return with their madness and British irony to search for a lost treasure on the island of Madagascar.

December 2020 Netflix releases

Releases December 2020 Amazon Prime Video

Another must-see premiere is The Mandalorian, which after starting last Halloween, just this week the best-known Mandalorian in the Star Wars universe will close his second season, in which he continues to be persecuted, because the bounty hunter must continue to save his neck – and that of the iconic and Baby Yoda- during the time of war and fighting that followed the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Let’s review the complete list:

NETFLIX December 14 – 20

SERIES

December 14th

Delicate and cruel (Season 1)

Hilda (Season 2)

December 16

How to load up on Christmas (Season 1)

Dec. 18

Sweet Home (Season 1)

Christmas at Home (Season 2)

FILMS

December 14th

Holmes & Watson (2018)

Christmas in California (2020)

Dec. 18

The mother of blues (2020)

DOCUMENTARY

December 15

Song Exploder (2020)

December 16

The Yorkshire Ripper (Season 1)

Anitta: Made In Honório (2020)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO December 14 – 20

SERIES

December 16

The Expanse, Season 5

Hawaii 5.0, Seasons 1 – 6

December 18

El Cid

The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt

FILMS

December 15

The paths that we do not choose

December 16

Forte

December 20

Valley Girl



