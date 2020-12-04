Released Trailer Of A Final Battle For Final Season

After presenting its first episode in October 2018, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will arrive with its final season on the Netflix streaming platform starting on December 31, 2020.

As fans of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina know, Netflix’s mystery adventure series was canceled by the platform after its third season; And with the fourth and final installment, fans will be able to enjoy another wave of episodes.

A few days before the premiere of season 4, Netflix released this Thursday the official trailer of the final episodes that present a completely deadly duel with which the fury of supernatural powers, horror and the occult will be unleashed.

In this regard, the streaming platform Netflix also published the official summary of the fourth season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, describing the plot as follows

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that deals in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of the eight episodes of Part 4, The Eldritch Terrors will descend on Greendale. ”

“As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick slowly begins to win his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Recall that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina began in October 2018, and recently the Netflix streaming platform decided to cancel the series.

The fourth season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is ready to start in a few days and it will have a total of 8 episodes to end the story.



