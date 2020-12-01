Released The Walking Dead: World Beyond teaser

This Monday (30th), AMC released an official teaser for the 2nd season of the spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Through animation techniques and an emphatic speech, the video suggests a little bit of what may come around in the series.

The new episodes are scheduled to arrive only in 2021, but, for now, no date has been confirmed by the broadcaster.

The expectation is that the new episodes add a little more tension to the universe of The Walking Dead, also bringing some consistent narrative elements that intertwine, in the end, with the other productions of the franchise.

Check out the new official teaser:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is focused on the first generation of human beings who would have been born or raised during the zombie apocalypse. With all the mythology created within the main series, the spin-off takes place ten years after it started.

The cast features Nico Tortorella, Hal Cumpston, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu and Aliyah Royale. Expected to have only two seasons, very soon, the public will know the outcome of this story.

The production is developed by Scott Gimple and Matthew Negrete, who are also behind the concepts of The Walking Dead, which is currently on track to finalize its 10th season, and Fear the Walking Dead, which aired the 6th season on AMC.

It is worth remembering that, recently, Gimple provided some details about the productions of the franchise, confirming, for example, a new season for Fear the Walking Dead. The producer also gave some more details about the new films in the series that will have Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) back in this universe.

Looking forward to these releases? Don’t miss any news from The Walking Dead: World Beyond.



