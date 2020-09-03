Released the 7th beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Learn about the new features that Apple offers you in the seventh beta version of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Apple seeded the seventh betas of the upcoming iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates to developers for testing purposes today, a little over a week after seeding the sixth betas and more than two months after introducing the new software in the speech. opening of the WWDC.

Registered developers can download the betas over Air after installing the appropriate profile from the Apple Developer Center.

IOS 14 Features

‌IOS 14‌ introduces a redesigned home screen that supports widgets on iPhone for the first time, plus the ‌widgets‌ have been redesigned and can now be customized in three sizes via the new ‌widgets‌ gallery.

An application library displays all the applications installed on an ‌iPhone‌ in one place, both in an icon view and in an alphabetical list. With all the apps in the app library, the app icons and home screen pages can be hidden for a cleaner look.

Incoming phone calls and FaceTime calls no longer occupy the entire ‌iPhone‌ / iPad screen, and Siri requests have also been minimized, so invoking ‌Siri‌ does not monopolize the screen. ‌Siri‌ is smarter in ‌iOS 14‌ and can send audio messages, and dictation can now run on the device. A Picture in Picture mode allows users to watch video or use ‌FaceTime‌ while using other applications.

App Clips allows users to take advantage of some functions of the application without the need to download a full application, useful for quick actions like buying a coffee, making a restaurant reservation or renting a scooter, where downloading a full application would be a hassle. App clips can be scanned from Apple-designed QR codes, NFC tags, or app clip codes, and can be shared in Messages or accessed from Safari.

In the Messages app, you can now pin important conversations, use @mentions in group chats, and take advantage of online responses to keep multi-person conversations better organized. There are new Memoji options and group chats can be assigned icons with photos, emoji or Memoji.

The Health app supports the new Apple Watch sleep tracking feature and there is a health checklist to manage your health settings, and in the Weather app, there is more information on rainfall and severe weather events.

Bike directions are available in the Maps app with directions that incorporate elevation, how busy a street is, and stairs; In addition, for those who own electric vehicles, there are options for routes with electric vehicle charging stops.

Digital car keys allow an ‌iPhone‌ to be used in place of a physical key, a feature coming soon to BMWs, and CarPlay now allows users to set wallpapers.

A new translation app provides text and voice translations to and from 11 languages, and there are tons of new privacy protections. Developers must obtain user permission before accessing devices on a local network, limit access to photos, and provide applications with approximate locations rather than exact locations.

Safari has a Privacy Report that lets you know which websites have trackers, and there are new icons on the home screen that let you know when an app is using a camera or microphone. Third-party mail and browser apps can be set as default for the first time, and the bitten apple company added new AirPods capabilities.

As for the ‌iPad‌, the Apple Pencil can now be used in any text field, and handwritten text is automatically converted to typescript thanks to the new Scribble feature.

