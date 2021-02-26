Released Samurai Warriors 5: trailer and release date

This Thursday (25) Koei Tecmo presented a new trailer for Samurai Warriors 5, a title that had been officially revealed on Nintendo Direct this week. In addition, the publisher confirmed that the game will be released in July in the west, about a month after its arrival in Japan.

In the images, it is possible to observe that the new title of the musou franchise will have an unprecedented artistic style, mixing visuals from games like the classic Shadow of Rome with the Chinese painting technique Sumi-ê. According to the president of Koei and producer of the game, Hisahi Koinuma, the graphic remodeling was done in order to adapt better with the Sengoku period, when the story will take place.

Samurai Warriors 5 will report real events involving the legendary military Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi, narrating the rise of warriors from their youth to the most remarkable incidents, such as Honnou-ji. In addition to the main war heroes, the game also features names like Ieyasu Tokugawa, Hideyoshi Hashiba, No and Yoshimoto Imagawa, and the original character Mitsuki, who should be given more details in the coming days. In total, there will be 27 playable warriors.

The publisher also presented the cover art for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions, as well as the deluxe version bonuses that will be available to anyone who purchases it. Check out the images below, along with a new CGI video, gameplay and trailer.

Samurai Warriors 5 arrives on June 24 for PS4 and Switch in Japan, and on July 27 in the West, including PC and Xbox One versions.