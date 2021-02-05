Released on Floripa: trailer for season 2

On Thursday (4), Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for the 2nd season of Soltos em Floripa. The video shows that, despite the new phase of the reality show, the program will still have a lot of confusion, making out, gossip and the atmosphere will remain hot.

The trailer released is narrated by Mc Carol from Niterói, who will be one of the famous people who will comment on the events of the mansion in the capital of Santa Catarina. In addition to the singer, Pabllo Vittar, Lexa, Jerry Smith, Felipe Titto and John Drops will analyze the frills of reality.

The participants in this phase will be Beatriz Garcia, Luan Cavati, Murilo Dias, Nathalia Gomes, Ramon Bernardes and Taynara Nunes, all of whom have been in the previous season. The novelty will be influencing Anna Retonde.