Released in Floripa: 2nd season gets cast and debut date

The 2nd season of Soltos em Floripa, the Amazon Prime Video reality show, began to take shape. The streaming platform announced on its Twitter the male and female cast that will participate in the new episodes.

The new season will feature seven participants – 4 women and 3 men – who will be ready to enjoy the parties, get involved in romances, dramas and even fights in the capital of Santa Catarina.

The cast will feature Beatriz Garcia, Luan Cavati, Murilo Dias, Nathalia Gomes, Ramon Bernardes, Taynara Nunes – all participating in the 1st season -, in addition to the new member Anna Retonde.

The new episodes of Soltos em Floripa will arrive weekly, on Fridays, bringing the daily life of the cast. The season will feature six episodes.

In addition, as in the previous year, the reality will also have the participation of six celebrities who will comment on the events of the chapters in the special program Soltos em Floripa: A Resenha.

The production of the reality show is from Floresta Produções, which has already made several programs, such as De Férias com o Ex, as well as Top Chef Brazil, Lady Night and Shark Tank Brasil, among others, demonstrating to be ahead of major entertainment projects in the country .

The 2nd season of Soltos em Floripa is scheduled to open on February 12 directly on Amazon Prime Video.