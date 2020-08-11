Released footage of BTS ‘appearance on’ I-LAND ‘

The survival program ‘I-LAND’ which was worked on by CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment has just shown the beauty of the BTS members.

Ahead of the broadcast of I-LAND ‘latest seventh episode on Friday, July 14th at 11 pm South Korean time, Mnet released a short snippet of the appearance of RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V who looked cool.

We can also see and hear the members expressing their passionate feelings about entering an “unknown world” and being amazed by the various things that are on the set of “I-LAND”.

The appearance of BTS into this program is certainly special, considering that several participants had revealed that they made BTS as their role model.

You can watch BTS’s footage on ‘I-LAND’ below!



