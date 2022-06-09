Release time career

The Quarry is a new adventure horror game from the developers of Supermassive Games, the studio that released “Live till Dawn” for PS4 and is currently working on the anthology The Dark Pictures. Players will take control of a group of camp counselors and choose their fate by making difficult decisions. And, as in previous Supermassive games, there will be many different endings where all the characters will be able to live or die, depending on the choice made during the 7-10 hours of the story.

For those who choose the digital version of The Quarry, here’s everything you need to know about the release time of the game on all platforms.

When will Quarry be released digitally?

Supermassive Games has published the official release time of The Quarry on its official Twitter account. The game is already available for pre-download, which means fans can download it to their console so it’s ready to play at launch time. Here is the release time for different platforms:

The Quarry will be released on PlayStation and Xbox at 12:00 local time on June 10, 2022. For PC players using Steam, The Quarry will be digitally unlocked at 5:00 BST / 12:00 EDT / 14:00 AEST on June 10, 2022.

Although these are the release dates confirmed by the developer, there is always a chance that the digital launch of the game will be slightly delayed. However, if all the servers are up and running and everything is going according to plan, gamers should be able to log into The Quarry and check out its unique rewind feature as soon as possible.

Career file size

The Quarry Steam page states that players must have at least 50 GB of free hard disk space to install the horror game. The Xbox One version takes about 31 GB, and the Series X/S version takes 47 GB. PS5/PS4 owners can expect The Quarry to be exactly the same size as the Xbox versions.

The Quarry is released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on June 10, 2022.