Release dates for new episodes, cast and more

The Vampire Diaries was developed for the small screen by Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson with collaborator Julie Plec and premiered on The CW in 2009.

The vampire show spawned not one, but two spin-offs, The Originals and Legacies, and developed a loyal fan base over its eight seasons on the air that the show enjoyed a good run.

Despite its satisfying ending, fans of The CW show still hope another season is on the line, but could The Vampire Diaries season 9 happen?

Just a few months after The CW renewed the show for its eighth season, showrunner Julie Plec announced that her vampire series would end with season 8.

Nonetheless, Ian Somerhalder has stated multiple times that he feels that The Vampire Diaries chapter of his career is closed and that he has not heard anything about a season nine.

The Vampire Diaries could be over and his first spin-off The Originals has unfortunately followed suit. However, the Legacies spin-off is still up in the air and they are packed with enough various references.

The series continues to thrive and while there were some delays due to the coronavirus pandemic like all shows, season 3 of Legacies will return on February 25, 2021 to The CW.