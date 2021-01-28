Release date, synopsis and important information

The series will debut nine more episodes as part of its sixth season. Season 7 will go into production in early 2021 and a season premiere of Fear The Walking Dead 7 is expected in late 2021.

When will the release date be for Fear The Walking Dead season 6B?

Likewise, a new episode of Talking Dead will follow the season 6B premiere of Fear The Walking Dead, new episodes of Fear The Walking Dead will be available from the start on AMC’s streaming service.

The series is poised to introduce new characters as it follows up on the well-received story threads introduced in the revamped first half of Season 6. Also don’t forget that the new season of Fear The Walking Dead will be back on AMC on April 11 of this year.

Who will be part of the cast of season 6B of Fear The Walking Dead?

The cast that includes Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Lennie James, Austin Amelio, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt and Jenna Elfman will grow with three new cast members, including John Glover, Nick Stahl and Keith Carradine.

What topics will be addressed in Fear the Walking Dead season 6B?

Furthermore, as Morgan’s (Lennie James) attempt to free the remaining members of the group grows bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) becomes increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from the forces. who work inside and outside its walls.

Likewise, the second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as family.

So new alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties will change forever. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of “The end is the beginning.”

Will season 6B be the last we’ll see of the AMC show?

Although The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will launch their final seasons in 2021, Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg have no end in sight for Fear the Walking Dead according to a recent interview. .

“We have not had specific conversations about when the program would end,” Chambliss announced.

“We have our own ideas on how we think the show should end, but for now, we’re just going to keep telling the stories and doing it as long as AMC says to keep doing it,” he added.