Release date, plot details and much more

Fate: The Winx Saga season 1 does not stem from the Burned Out subplot, but rather from revelations about Bloom’s (Abigail Cowen) background. The show co-stars Hannah van der Westhuysen, Elisha Applebaum, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, and Sadie Soverall.

There’s still a lot to learn about Bloom’s past in Fate: The Winx Saga, but the first six episodes provide clarity on director Dowling (Eve Best) and her connection to a mysterious woman named Rosalind (Lesley Sharp).

The male cast members of Fate: The Winx Saga are also given a chance to shine, with Sam (Jacob Dudman) nearly falling out of the narrative for good and Sky (Danny Griffin) receiving shocking news about his family.

Has it been renewed for season 2?

Netflix has yet to give the green light to the second installment. The streaming service generally waits three to six weeks to make official renewal announcements, so fans will have a response in early March 2021.

What is the release date?

Assuming Netflix orders season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga sometime before spring 2021, production could begin later in the year, so its premiere would be in early 2022.

What will be the plot of the second installment?

Now that Bloom (Abigail Cowen) has informed her adoptive parents of her powers, she can more confidently move on with his life as a rather powerful fairy.

In fact, it is only his strength that the Burned out fear the most. Moving forward, the new episodes will likely explore the revised power dynamics at Alfea College, and whether or not fairies and stuntmen will rebel against Principal Rosalind.

Sky is expected to emerge as a prominent character in season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix, as he and Bloom could lead a mini-revolution against the adults who tricked them.