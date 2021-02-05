Release date, plot details and much more

In late December, the cast of Outlander appeared in a special video to celebrate the start of production on the sixth season. Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, Caitriona Balfe, and Sophie Skelton appeared in the clip.

They left some clues about what to expect and confirmed that the show will begin production imminently in the video shot in Outlander’s costume department.

While no exact date was given for filming, it is expected to begin in the next few weeks. This comes after the show’s original production date of May 2020 was pushed back indefinitely last year.

Unfortunately, those hoping for a quick release date will be disappointed to learn that the show typically shoots for about eight to nine months each year.

After filming is complete, there is generally also three to four months of post-production before the show can air. This was the case with the fifth season of Outlander.

The first episode of season 5 was released on Starz and Amazon Prime Video in February 2020. If the sixth season follows this same trajectory, it seems possible that filming will end in late September or early October 2021.

This would set a possible January 2022 launch date at the earliest. Of course, the Outlander series may take longer to shoot this year due to restrictions imposed to keep the cast and crew safe.

Exact details of how it will work have yet to be confirmed – it was revealed that Outlander’s production company built a massive test facility at its hub in Scotland.