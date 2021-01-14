Release date, plot and details of the next episode

In mid-November, NBC released to fans the premiere of the eighth season of the crime drama that follows international killer Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) and Elizabeth “Liz” Keen (Megan Boone), The Blacklist.

The Blacklist, returns with a new episode of the season after the long winter hiatus. Since the arrival of the new installment of the crime drama, fans have only watched two episodes.

The third episode of season 8 of The Blacklist, is titled “16 Ounces”, and is scheduled to launch on January 22 at 8 p.m. via NBC, as indicated in the promotional trailer.

The crime drama The Blacklist returns to the screens and fans will once again see their favorite characters, starting with James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper.

Promotional trailer for episode 3 of season 8 of The Blacklist

Episode 3 of season 8 will come full of fury over the confrontation between Liz and Red, after the death of Katarina Rostova in the last broadcast episode of The Blacklist.

The official synopsis for what’s to come on January 22 describes that because of the death of Liz’s mother, there will be devastating consequences when Liz and Red start the war. The official synopsis of what’s to come was described by NBC as follows:

With his back to the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable foe yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, the infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she’s willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what the end of her really is. The confrontation between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for everyone in its path, including the Task Force they helped create. “