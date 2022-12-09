Release Date of The Last Of Us Part I on PC — Watch The New Trailer

The release date of The Last Of Us Part I for PC has been set — watch the new trailer below.

The adventure game, which is a remake of The Last Of Us 2013, was released on PlayStation 5 back in September. It was developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

PlayStation confirmed on Twitter today (December 9) that The Last Of Us Part I has been “recently optimized” for PC. The release of the game is scheduled for March 3, 2023 — right now you can make a pre-purchase in both Epic and Steam.

PlayStation also shared an official blog post in which it provided additional information about the upcoming game and showed a video trailer – see below.

“The development of The Last Of Us Part I for PC gave us the opportunity to open our game in a new way,” said game director Matthew Gallant.

“We learned a lot when developing Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection for PC earlier this year, and we can’t wait to make The Last Of Us Part I at home on PC.”

Those who make a pre-purchase of the game will receive “bonus additions to improve your skill set” and “bonus weapon parts to improve your arsenal”.

In a brilliant five—star review of the PS5 version, NME wrote: “The Last of Us Part I is a wonderful remake that proves its worth very quickly. He is meticulously faithful to the original script, but passionately strives to improve the experience where possible, honing the emotional resonance of his most spectacular scenes, increasing the thrilling brutality of the fight.

“This is one of the most incredible game stories that has become final. Even the biggest skeptic about his legacy will not be able to resist his charming characters, hermetic mechanics and thematic nuance. The Last of Us Part I is a beautiful and accessible starting point for beginners and a victory lap for fans. Don’t miss it!”

