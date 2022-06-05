Release date of “Stray”: the adventures of a cyberpunk cat begin in July 2022

In just a few weeks, Stray will finally appear on PlayStation and PC consoles. On June 2, BlueTwelve Studio unveiled a new trailer for a cyberpunk adventure game about cats and announced the long-awaited summer release date of Stray. That’s when fans can expect to start playing.

What is “Tramp” about?

In Stray, players take on the role of a cat living in a futuristic city similar to Hong Kong. According to the synopsis of the game BlueTwelve, a homeless kitten will have to “unravel an ancient mystery”, trying to escape from the city and find his family. Along the way, the cat meets a drone named B12, who will help the cat solve the mystery and destroy dangerous enemies.

“See the world through the eyes of a cat and interact with the environment in a playful way. Be secretive, smart, stupid, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this mysterious world,” the synopsis says.

Stray’s release date is July 19 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

In the new Stray gameplay trailer during the PlayStation State of Play event on June 2, the release date was indicated — July 19, 2022. At the moment, PC gamers can pre-order Stray on Steam and get a 10% discount.

Stray will also be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. As it became known during the State of Play, members of the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscription levels can get the game for free. These subscription plans will launch in North America on June 13.

Extra level members receive monthly free PlayStation games, online multiplayer games, exclusive discounts, access to the cloud, a catalog of games and much more. Meanwhile, the Premium tier includes all of the above, as well as old-school PlayStation game catalogs, trial versions of games, and cloud streaming for PlayStation, PS2, PS3, PSP, and PS4 games.

The trailer for “Stray” showed a titled stray cat exploring various areas of the city. In addition, the cat found a few hints and chatted with more friendly city robots. Several not-so-friendly drones were also found.

BlueTwelve Studio drew inspiration for “Stray” from videos and photos of cats on the Internet.

Along with the trailer, a PlayStation blog entry about the Tramp showed how the long-awaited cat simulator was born. Apparently, all the videos and images of cats on the Internet were useful for inspiration. The post read:

Trying to control a cat — whether in real life or when creating a video game — is definitely not a walk in the park! From the very beginning, we knew that the controls and animation of our star character had to be absolutely precise in order to properly convey this exciting feeling of skills and movements. So, Miko, our cat animator, took the challenge to heart and spent a lot of time searching for images and video links. The nice and somewhat surprising thing we found is this: it really seems that the whole internet was basically invented for the sole purpose of posting lots of cute photos and videos with cats! So as a result, we have a lot of very good material for references.

