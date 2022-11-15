Release Date of Spider-Man Miles Morales on PC — Gameplay, Plot

Spider-Man Miles Morales, like its prequel, will be released on Windows PCs via Steam and Epic Games later this year. Read on to learn more about Spider-Man Miles Morales, release date, gameplay and plot.

Release date of Spider-Man Miles Morales on PC: November 18, 2022

The second game in the series of web slings is released on PC worldwide on November 18, 2022. It was originally released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020. Now, two years later, it’s coming out on PC. The award-winning adventure game from Insomniac Games will be available on Steam and Epic Games. Pre-purchase of the game will allow you to unlock the following game content ahead of time:

T.R.A.C.K. Costume

In a spider-verse costume

Early access to the Gravity Well gadget

Three skill points at the beginning of the game

The pre-purchase price of the game is currently $49.99. Although it’s not available for the PC version, you can buy the Ultimate Edition of this Playstation game for an extra $20. This Ultimate edition includes an updated version of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Gameplay of Spider-Man by Miles Morales

Being a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, it retains many of its features; smooth passing mechanics, be it parkour or swinging the web, open world and combat mechanics, to name just a few. As the second Spider-Man of New York, you will get access to his arsenal and much more. Web action and gadgets are self—evident, but Miles Morales and Peter Parker have their differences. One of them is his bioelectric poison attack, which brings a new explosive twist to the fight.

The PC version of the game, free from the console prison, also contains improvements and enhancements.

Ray tracing is one of the main advantages of the PC version. All over New York, ray-traced reflections and shadows enhance your immersion when walking around the neighborhood. It is now also fully optimized for ultra-wide displays, including aspect ratios such as 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9.

Texture quality and filtering, level of detail, crowd and traffic density, field of view, windowed, fullscreen and exclusive fullscreen rendering modes, and many other settings are available in the graphical menu.

PlayStation DualSense controllers connected via USB will also be fully supported with immersive tactile feedback and dynamic trigger effects.