Release date of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 revealed by Paramount Pictures

As the Sonic the hedgehog movies prove, when it comes to media, there is a certain inevitability. There will always be another Marvel movie or show, and the same can be applied to objects like Star Wars (at least until they stop making them money). However, it seems that every year another franchise is added to this indefinite list.

Interestingly, although the beloved Sonic the Hedgehog series has been part of this elite group in the video game world for decades, it seems that the blue spot has successfully crossed a thin digital line into the movie business. After two extremely well-received films about Sonic the hedgehog in just the last few years, it seemed almost a foregone conclusion that there would be a third. It turns out that those who predicted this were right.

Paramount has finally announced the release date of the upcoming triquel. Looking far into the future, the studio now confirms that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 20, 2024. a slot in which this kind of movies will thrive. However, what will change this time, and who else might appear in Sonic 3?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2020 itself became an unexpected hit, earning money and slightly changing the situation compared to the games that inspired it. In the film, Ben Schwartz starred as the voice of Sonic, who accidentally lands on Earth after escaping through a portal from an attack on his home planet. He eventually meets and befriends local sheriff Tom (James Marsden) and his wife Maddie (Tika Sumpter). However, his new life is threatened when Jim Carrey’s eccentric roboticist Dr. Robotnik discovers and tries to capture Sonic for his own experiments.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2 2022, Sonic started his new life with Tom and Maddy, trying to find his goal, but Robotnik returned after being thrown to a distant planet at the end of the previous movie. This time, Sonic is joined by his new fox friend Miles “Tails” Prawer (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessy), who went to Earth to find and warn him about a new threat. This threat comes from Echidna Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba), whom Robotnik manipulated to help him.

At the end of the 2nd film, Robotnik was defeated again, and Kerry expressed a desire, perhaps, to leave the game. So it’s unclear what might happen to the character in the upcoming sequel. Whatever happens, it will definitely become another fun entertainment for the whole family.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.