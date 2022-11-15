Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the next generation game to be released on Switch. That’s when the release date of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Release Date: November 18, 2022

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will be released on the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are the next generation games of the Pokemon franchise and the second major games on the Nintendo Switch. As in previous Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will have turn-based battles between different types of Pokemon.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will take on the role of a novice trainer in an as-yet-unnamed region, which is probably based on Spain. After receiving his starting Pokemon, the player embarks on the adventure of Professor Sady or Professor Touro. For the first time, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature two different Pokemon professors, with the professor depending on which version of the game you buy.

This part of the franchise will be the very first open-world game in the entire Pokemon series, as well as the first game in the series to feature several parallel storylines.

Pre—purchase of the game will give players an exclusive special Pikachu who knows the Fly movement and whose Tera Type is Flying.

Pokemon Scarlet and Purple Starter

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, like any other basic Pokemon games, will have a new set of Pokemon as a starter. Although there are various rumors about the final evolution of the starting Pokemon, but here is all the confirmed information about the starting Pokemon at the moment:

Sprigatito

Moody and attention-seeking, he may sulk if he sees that his trainer is paying attention to another Pokemon other than himself.

When Sprigatito kneads and rubs with his front paws, a sweet aroma is released that can hypnotize others. This fragrance has therapeutic properties and makes opponents lose the will to fight. The composition of its fluffy fur is similar to plant fur, which allows it to create energy by absorbing sunlight. It moisturizes its fur by taking care of itself, which contributes to its ability to photosynthesis.

Category: Pokemon Grass CatType: Grass

Height: 1’4″

Weight: 9 lbs.

Ability: To Overgrow

Fuekoko

Fuekoko is laid-back and does everything at his own pace. He loves to eat, and he will run to any food he finds with a twinkle in his eyes.

The external heat is absorbed by the square scales on Fuekoko’s stomach and back, and then converted into fire energy. These scales are always warm, and sometimes they can get very hot. The fiery energy flowing from the Pokemon’s body flickers on Fuekoko’s head. When Fuekoko gets excited, his head spews more flames.

Category: Fire Crocodile Pokemon

Type: Fire

Height: 1’4″

Weight: 21.6 lbs.

Ability: Flame

Quaxley

This Pokemon with serious manners will follow his trainer. Quaxly is neat and especially doesn’t like to get his head dirty.

His body is always shiny because the gel released by his feathers repels water and dirt. The hairstyle on the head is smoothed with a greasy wet cream, and after drying it becomes untidy. He has strong legs, and he can easily swim even in places with a strong current. In battle, he kicks his opponents quickly and repeatedly.

Category: Pokemon Duckling

Type: Water

Height: 1’8″

Weight: 13.4 lbs.

Ability: Torrent

The full list of rumored and officially confirmed Pokemon can be found in our list here. We are constantly updating our list, and if you want to be aware of all the leaks and rumors, you can find them all here.