Release date of Dragon Age Absolution

The Netflix animated series “Dragon Age Absolution”, based on the best-selling video game franchise from BioWare, finally has a release date.

Dragon Age Absolution Release Date: December 9, 2022

Dragon Age Absolution, an adaptation of the Dragon Age animated series from Netflix, has just received a release date: December 9, 2022. The show also received its first trailer.

Thanks to this premiere, more details about Dragon Age Absolution became known. Now we know that the series will revolve around a conspiracy to steal an artifact known as the Circulum Infinitus, which attracted the attention of “the most powerful man in Tevinter”, harming the heroes of the show. Speaking of the show’s heroes and other characters, in Dragon Age Absolution, the voices of Kimberly Brooks, Matthew Mercer, Ashley Birch and Phil Lamarr will be heard in the main roles.

We also learned more about the format of the show. Dragon Age Absolution will be released on Netflix as six 30-minute episodes. The show will debut on December 9, 2022, but we don’t know yet whether all six episodes will be released at once or one episode per week.

BioWare is working directly with Korean studio Red Dog Culture to create the show, which should reassure fans, knowing that the show will be true to the essence of the games. Red Dog Culture also has experience adapting video games for animated shows, primarily creating a side story The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Among the showrunners of Dragon Age Absolution there are also industry veterans who worked on “Transformers: Cyberverse”, “The Legend of the Voice Machine” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

Fans are very excited about the release of the show, but more about the release of the next game in the series, Dreadwolf. First announced back in 2018, the most we’ve seen from Dreadwolf are short teasers and concept art. The game has no release date yet.