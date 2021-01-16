Release date for upcoming episodes postponed

Bad news is announced for the Chicago series P.D., Fire and Med, after the episodes that were to air on January 20 were postponed due to scheduling problems.

The political situation in the United States after the last presidential elections that were held last year, will have some effect on the broadcast of Chicago P.D., Fire and Med.

This is because it has been revealed that on January 20, 2021, the new president-elect of the country will take office on the same day and at the same time that the programs Chicago P.D., Fire and Med are usually broadcast.

Chicago P.D. will air its episode 4 called, “Unforgivable” from season 8. Chicago Fire, will also air the fourth episode called, “Funny what things remind us of” from its season 9.

“The next episodes of #ChicagoMed #ChicagoFire and #ChicagoPD that were originally planned for January 20 have now been delayed to January 27, 2021 – NBC News will cover the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.”

While Chicago Med, will broadcast its episode 4 called, “In search of forgiveness, not permission”, of season 6. The change of date gives the program an opportunity to advance the production of it.

Let’s remember that all the One Chicago series have had production problems due to COVID-19 cases, so without a doubt all the series are taking advantage of as much time as possible due to the delays they had in their first episodes.