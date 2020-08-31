Release date for Huawei Enjoy 20 and 20 Plus!

Announced the official launch date for Huawei’s latest affordable smartphone series Enjoy 20 and 20 Plus. We recently shared the images of the series with you, and now a poster for the launch with its technical specifications has been published.

Huawei Enjoy 20 and 20 Plus arrive on September 3

The poster published about Huawei’s launch event for the Chinese market says that the Enjoy 20 series will be announced as of September 3, this Thursday. The new series, which will come with 3 rear cameras, looks very ambitious compared to the price. The square camera array that we first saw with the Mate 20 Pro model was moved to the upper left corner with the Nova SE model. It seems that we will see the same camera design in the Enjoy series. It is also said that the new series will come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. It is worth adding that the fingerprint scanner for the series is positioned at the edge of the screen, not the bottom.

According to the leaks, it is said that the new series will come with the MediaTek MT6853 5G chipset. If we look at the leaked images, it seems that there will be 3 separate lenses with a resolution of 13 + 5 + 2 MP on the camera side.

The leaks are said to range from 1,199 to 1599 Chinese Yuan, depending on storage for the new models of the series.



