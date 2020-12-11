Release Date and What’s Next? Production Status

Selena: The series is a Netflix original musical-biographical drama series, based on the life of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, the series was approved by the Quintanilla family and has the late musician’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, as executive producer of the Serie.

What is the production status of Selena: The Series Part 2?

Christian Serratos in an interview with the LA Times recently revealed the news that filming for Part 2 has now ended.

The cast and crew Selena: The series had to work under strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but eventually production went off without a hitch.

Which cast members are returning for Selena: The Series Part 2?

Most of the cast members of Selena: The Series will reprise their roles.

Christian Serratos as Selana Quintanilla

Gabriel Chavarria as AB Quintanilla

Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla

Noemi González as Suzette Quintanilla

Seidy Lopez as Marcella Quintanilla

Jesse Posey as Chris Pérez

Hunter Reese Peña as Ricky Vela

Carlos Alfredo Jr. as Joe Ojeda

Paul Rodríguez as Roger García

Natasha Perez previously had a guest role as Yolanda Saldivar, but can be expected to move to a recurring or supporting role in the second part of the Netflix series.

Possible release date Selena: The Series Part 2

Netflix has yet to reveal a release date for the second half of Selena: The Series. Since the filming of this second part has already finished, there is the possibility of a release date in the first months of 2021.

With Netflix’s busy schedule for 2021, the Netflix Original will most likely return in the second half of 2021.



