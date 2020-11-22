Release Date and New Episode Plans

First on the list is the confirmation of several new actors joining The Walking Dead family. These include Hilarie Burton Morgan as Lucille, Robert Patrick as Mays, and Okea Eme-Akwari as Elijah.

The Walking Dead extended 6 new episodes of the tenth season.

Episode 1017: “Home Sweet Home”

It will focus on Maggie’s return. She and Daryl will face an unknown threat, and once again, Negan’s life could be in danger.

Episode 1018: “Find Me”

It will be an adventure for Daryl and Carol as Daryl recounts when she left the group after Rick’s disappearance.

Episode 1019: “One More”

It shows Father Gabriel and Aaron searching for supplies, but they find themselves put to the test when tragedies strike.

Episode 1020: “Splinter”

It takes us right where we left off with Eugene, King Ezekiel, Yumiko, and the princess during the season 10 finale. It looks like we’ll be getting a closer look at the princess’s past.

Episode 1021: “Diverged”

Daryl and Carol decide to separate. However, their travels become difficult and their friendship is at stake.

Episode 1022: “Here’s Negan”

It has Carol and Negan walking away from the group where Negan thinks about past events to try to discover his future.

These episodes sound very promising and leave many questions unanswered. How will Daryl and Carol’s friendship survive? Will Maggie and Negan find anything in common? Eugene and his friends in danger? What will happen to Father Gabriel and Aaron?

If there’s one thing The Walking Dead continues to do well, it’s great storytelling with a really great cast. The 10th six-episode extended season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, February 28 on AMC.



