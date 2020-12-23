Release and Vision Dates of Marvel TV Series and Movies

The screening dates of Marvel’s productions, which will meet with the audience in 2021, have been announced. The screening dates of a total of 10 Marvel productions, including 6 series and 4 movies, have been announced.

Disney had announced the Marvel series to be aired on streaming platform Disney +. Now it has been officially announced which series will air when. Accordingly, the release date of TV series such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and What If has been officially announced.

In addition to the series, the vision dates of some films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were announced. The Marvel movie that will be presented to the audience at the earliest will be Black Widow, which has been postponed many times due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Marvel TV series and movies release dates

According to the announced list, the first production that will meet with the audience will be the WandaVision series, which will be broadcast on January 15. The series, which will run for 6 episodes, will feature names such as Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen and Kat Dennings. After WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will meet the audience on March 19. The series, starring Daniel Brühl and Anthony Mackie, will continue for 6 episodes.

After these two series, the third production we will see about the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be Black Widow. The production, which features names such as Rachel Weisz, Scarlett Johansson and David Harbor, will meet its audience on May 7. In addition, it was announced that the Loki series will be broadcast in May, although the exact date is not known at the moment.

In the summer, Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings and What If will meet the audience. The Shang-Chi movie will be released on July 9, while the TV series What If will debut in the summer. The exact release date of this animated series has not been announced.

Four productions will meet with the audience at the end of 2021. The movies Eternals and Spider-Man 3 will hit theaters on November 5 and December 17, respectively. Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel series will be presented to viewers in late 2021.

In other words, the chronological release date of these productions will take place as follows:

