The documentary series of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be seen as a continuation of Oprah Winfrey’s high-profile interview. The couple dropped a lot of truth bombs, revealing the full truth about their departure from the royal family. Harry and Meghan have been inundated with conflicting claims and accusations against senior members including King Charles III, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

Among all the explosive revelations, there were also carefree moments. The couple shared heartbreaking clips of their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to give a detailed insight into their life in California. The Netflix show demonstrated how three-year-old Archie Mountbatten-Windsor lives a normal life away from the media attention and controversy in the Montecito house. Meanwhile, there was one video that caught the attention of Twitterati, and they praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for being the closest members of the royal family.

Archie smiles while playing with Dad Prince Harry

In the clip, which has gone viral on social media, Prince Harry and Archie can be seen playing with a ball in the backyard of their home in Montecito. The short video was filled with the giggles of a little member of the royal family as he enjoyed playing with his dad. The Duke of Sussex also had a big smile on his face. Markle can also be heard laughing in the background as she recorded the adorable moment. Most of all, the fans were struck by the fact that the prince was barefoot. The family looked like ordinary people, not members of the royal family.

Meghan Markle Windsor choose a good one. Not because he is a royal prince, but because he is bone deep good. https://t.co/amDVtS72qe — Katie/S.FL.🌊NO DMs! #MuskSucks VOTE BLUE. (@kc_martin12) December 27, 2022

It BOGGLES my mind that journalists, Royalists and all the other haters out there can exist in the same timeline as Prince Harry and his UNCLE Prince Andrew and have ALL the smoke for Meghan Markle & SILENCE for Andrew. Do they think WE don't see what THEY do?!! Xoxo @RoyalFamily https://t.co/CVMjyVCS0Y — Princess Lilibet's Diadem👑 (@SceneByAshlix) December 27, 2022

In the Netflix documentary series, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that moving to California was one of the best decisions. The couple is of the opinion that they would never have been able to give Archie and Lilibet a normal childhood in the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex also stressed that although Archie was born in the UK, his home is Montecito. “Just to see Archie running across the lawn with such a big smile, it’s the world he knows. This is home for him. This is Lily’s house. And this is our home,” the prince said to the Netflix camera.

Do you agree that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did the right thing by moving to California? Leave your opinion in the comments below.