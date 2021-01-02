Relationship between Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt

At the beginning of Grey’s Anatomy season 17, Owen finally confronted Teddy about his affair with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann). Everyone involved was greatly affected by the situation.

After everything that happened, Teddy (Kim Raver) told his person that he loved him. But Owen (Kevin McKidd) made it clear that it was over. So here’s what you can expect from the pair when the Shondaland series returns in 2021.

But even so, it seemed that there was no resolution. Then, by the end of winter, Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr) gave Teddy some solid advice. Finally Richard told Teddy to clean up her mess, advised her to take a good look at herself so as not to repeat the same pattern again.

Then, in a turn of events on Grey’s Anatomy, Teddy decided to tell Owen that his daughter, Allison, was named after her best friend, who she had a crush on. She admitted that Allison was connected to her affair with Tom, however, she couldn’t pin down why, which only made Owen more frustrated.

“That makes perfect sense,” Owen told Teddy.

“From our wedding day, I tried to rebuild it. Our story, looking for when you changed and became someone capable of doing things that I could not understand. And it turns out that you didn’t change. Turns out I never really knew you. ”

“You named our daughter after a lie,” Owen added.

For now, Grey’s Anatomy fans will have to wait until March 2021 to find out what happens to Teddy and Owen. But in a recent interview, executive producers Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis confirmed that the relationship is not over yet.

“They still have a very tough road ahead of them,” Marinis said of Teddy and Owen.

Meanwhile, Kim Raver previously commented on Teddy’s actions ahead of the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere, the actress revealed what her character needs to work on before moving on. So hopefully viewers will see some growth when the Shondaland series returns in 2021.

“Teddy needs to do a lot of work on herself,” Raver confessed.

“I think Teddy had a lot of trauma, now we are going to explore what that is, her goal is to fix things and do things for people. It all comes from a good place, but it definitely comes from her need to get the job done as her behavior definitely reflects some issues that she has to address.



