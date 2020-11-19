Relationship between Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

Starz will deliver to fans the sixth season of the all-time favorite historical drama Outlander, who are eager to find out what the new installment holds for Jamie and Claire’s love story.

Recall that the production of season 6 of Outlander, stopped in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

To date, the cast and crew of Outlander have not returned to the film set. However, lead actor Sam Heughan revealed that they are preparing to resume production soon.

As the cast and crew of the historical drama Outlander prepare to return to the set to film the sixth season of the show, actor Sam talked about what it’s like to work with his co-star Caitriona Balfe and what they do when they are not filming.

In this regard, the Jamie actor said that what she most admires about Balfe is her strength and permanent leadership. This was described by Sam Heughan:

“She is intellectual, she is extremely intelligent but very generous and she is always very loving as well.

The Outlander actor also commented that he and Balfe did chemistry from the first moment they saw each other during the audition, a relationship that continued in the filming of the Starz series.

“I guess we clicked from the beginning, being able to trust each other and support each other has been the most important part of this.”

Also, Sam Heuhgan explained that outside the Outlander film set, he maintains permanent contact with actress Caitriona Balfe.

“There is always a strange moment where we leave and we are not filming Outlander, we leave and we are always in touch. She will call me and I will send her a text message and we will meet. But, when we return to the set, we become judgmental.”

“That first day back at work, it’s like we’re tiptoeing or shy of each other, then we go back to our routine. I couldn’t be more grateful for such a good co-star.”



