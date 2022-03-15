Relationship Between Natural Disasters and Domestic Violence Detected

Today, unfortunately, 30 percent of women are exposed to violence by their husbands and partners. A new study has revealed that cases of domestic violence increase in times of natural disasters. According to the research, men inflict violence on their partners because of the negative emotions they experience after the disaster.

As you know, we experienced many disasters such as floods, earthquakes and forest fires in the past year. While many of the disasters had devastating consequences, they also caused the death of many people. A study, on the other hand, revealed another dimension of these disasters.

Today, unfortunately, many women are exposed to violence by men (?). It has been revealed that violence against women has increased in disasters. According to the research, men show their feelings such as disappointment, anger and sadness after the disaster by using violence against their spouses or partners.

78 percent of women trust men in disaster situations

According to the research conducted at Flinders University on domestic violence, it has been revealed that women are exposed to more violence after disasters. Today, unfortunately, 30 percent of women are exposed to violence by their partners or spouses. After the disasters, violence against women attracts less attention than usual, since all the attention of the society is to heal the damage and help the people injured in the disasters.

According to research conducted in Australia, 78 percent of women rely on their partners, male family members or spouses to help themselves and other survivors in disasters. Author of the review published by the Australian Disaster Resilience Institute, Dr. Tazrina Chowdhury says that more sensitive approaches should be exhibited after violence against women. Chowdhury also claimed that after the earthquake in New Zealand, many women were subjected to violence, but these violence were ignored by saying that they were “sudden explosions”.

Many women anticipate violence in their spouses.

This shows that many institutions and organizations that work on this issue and provide support to women who have been subjected to violence do not care enough about violence, especially since the attention of the post-disaster society is different. Many of the women who have been subjected to violence say that they see disrespectful behavior from their husbands, are subjected to humiliating words, and eventually violence is applied to them.

Although women anticipate this violent tendency, they ignore their growing problems, believing that their loved or trusted spouses will get better. If you are facing such situations, you can call ALO 183; You can apply to organizations such as Mor Roof, Women’s Solidarity Foundation (KADAV). With the help of KADES application, you can notify the security forces in case of emergency. You can click here to download the KADES application from the App Store, or here to download it from Google Play.