Regulatory Signals from the UK: Are Cryptocurrencies a Risk?

According to Reuters, the Bank of England said on Thursday that the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency sector, despite its small size, could create problems in future financial stability if regulations are not made. Thus, the UK has signaled the regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Regulations On The Agenda

Cryptoassets have become a hot topic for regulators on the grounds that they can be used to circumvent financial sanctions imposed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The BoE’s Financial Policy Committee said on Thursday, “While cryptoassets are unlikely to provide a viable avenue to circumvent large-scale sanctions at the moment, the likelihood is that this is accompanied by effective public policy frameworks to ensure greater trust and integrity in the financial system.” underlines the importance of enabling innovation in cryptoassets.” used his words.

Currently, there is no regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum in the UK, and according to the latest information, the UK’s Ministry of Finance wants to bring cryptocurrencies into full scope of securities rules.

On the other hand, the Financial Policy Committee stated in its statements that the risks to financial stability in cryptocurrencies are limited at the moment, but this may be a problem in the future due to rapid growth.

New Law or Old Law?

The FPC said that regulation for the industry should achieve “equivalence” and therefore crypto-related financial services that perform a similar function to existing financial services should be subject to the same laws.

In addition, until cryptocurrencies are fully regulated, the BoE is focusing on ensuring that crypto risks are controlled in the banking industry. BoE Vice President Sam Woods noted on Thursday that banks and investment firms have increased interest in the industry. Woods said the risks arising from crypto need to be fully considered by bank boards, and they will likely need to adapt their existing risk management strategies and systems here as well.