Registration for Overwatch 2 beta testing is open

Activision Blizzard first confirmed Overwatch 2 back in 2019, and since then Overwatch fans have been looking forward to the changes that will happen in the upcoming sequel. Fans of the original game and new players will be able to register for Overwatch 2 beta testing right now, as registration has already been launched.

Overwatch 2 has gone through several stages of testing to optimize gameplay and balance the growing list of heroes before its release, the latest of which is the beta version, which ended in May. While registration for the next beta is already open, Overwatch fans waiting for Overwatch 2 PvE game modes will be waiting next year to get the rest of the experience.

Overwatch has confirmed that the beta testing of Overwatch 2 will begin on June 28, and Activision Blizzard is gathering players from all platforms to participate in the closed beta testing. Subscribing to the beta version of Overwatch 2 will not only give players access to the beta version of the game, but also allow them to play for the first time for Junker Queen from Overwatch 2 on a previously unavailable map. In order for Overwatch fans to participate in the Overwatch 2 beta, they will need to log in using their Battle Net details before choosing their preferred platform to add to the list.

This beta is not limited to PC only, as Activision Blizzard has opened the last phase of Overwatch 2 testing for console players for the first time, expanding the potential audience. One new hero was confirmed for Overwatch 2 during the Xbox and Bethesda demo during Summer Game Fest when Junker Queen was revealed, while Sojourn was featured in previous trailers and was available to play in the latest beta. Overwatch 2 has confirmed that both Junker Queen and Sojourn will be available to play during the upcoming closed beta, which leaves players with at least two new heroes to play.

Along with Junker Queen and Sojourn, there are familiar Overwatch heroes from the original title who return with some changes in Overwatch 2, for example, Doomfist becomes a tank, and the highest Turboswine ability is recycled. Many Overwatch fans expressed enthusiasm for the latest beta in anticipation of the early Access PvP release in October, while others simply applauded Activision Blizzard for making the Overwatch 2 PvP game free. Since signing up for the Overwatch 2 beta requires logging into Battle Net, it’s likely that fans will need multiple accounts to try out the sequel on different platforms.

Overwatch 2 is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.