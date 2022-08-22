Not on the list? Marc Anthony was smiling when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Georgia, but he wasn’t around to celebrate the wedding weekend.

The 53-year-old “On the Heights” actor was spotted in Miami on Sunday, August 21, a day after Lopez, 52, and the 50-year-old “Argo” director exchanged vows for the second time this summer. Photos published by the Daily Mail show Anthony playfully saluting Miami Beach marina staff in a white T-shirt and jeans. Pop singer Vivir Mi Vida complemented the casual look with white and blue sneakers and dark sunglasses.

Anthony’s fiancee, Nadia Ferreira, revealed the couple’s whereabouts earlier in the weekend, sharing a photo of herself on a boat and noting the location in Florida. “The mood of the weekend is a ☀,” she signed the post on Instagram.

The three-time Grammy winner was married to Lopez from 2004 to 2014, and the former couple have 14-year-old twins Emme and Max. Although Anthony did not attend the festivities at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, the teenagers joined the children of the “Disappeared” star — Violet, 16, and Serafina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, whom he shares with ex—wife Jennifer Garner – for a three-day hangout.

Lopez and the Oscar winner got engaged in April, a year after Us Weekly officially confirmed their reunion. The couple, who previously dated from 2002 to 2004, eloped in Las Vegas in July, but at the time a source exclusively reported that a second wedding was in the works.

“Jen and Ben want to celebrate their love with a bigger ceremony for friends and family,” an insider told Us last month, adding that the couple had been “talking about running away for months and it felt right to them.”

Gigli’s colleagues said “Yes” again on Saturday, August 20, when the bride was wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and a veil. Guests including Kevin Smith and Matt Damon donned all-white outfits to celebrate the happy couple.

Anthony wasn’t the only famous person absent from the celebration. Garner, 50, was spotted with boyfriend John Miller in West Virginia during the wedding. The brother of the actor from Tender Bar, Casey Affleck, stayed in Los Angeles, but sent the newlyweds love after the wedding.

“Good things are worth waiting for. Twists and turns, new beginnings and the search for new reservoirs of old love await you here,” the 47—year-old Manchester by the Sea star captioned a photo of Ben and the “Love Costs Nothing” artist via Instagram on Sunday. . “Welcome to the family. Get ready for real dysfunction! Joking. I’m kidding. Jen, you’re a gem. We love you so much!!! ❤️».