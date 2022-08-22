A terrible situation. According to multiple reports, Scott Disick overturned his car in a car crash.

The 39-year-old Kardashian star was driving near Calabasas on Sunday, August 21, when the incident occurred, TMZ reports. Although it is unclear what caused the car — a Lamborghini SUV — to roll over, the publication claims that it crashed into a stone mailbox.

The New York native, who was alone in the car, received a cut on his head and refused medical attention after the accident, TMZ reports. Us Weekly has reached out to a Disick representative for comment.

The Keeping Up With Kardashians alum has had a difficult year. He was outspoken about feeling distraught about the relationship of the former Kourtney Kardashian and his recent marriage to Travis Barker.

“It was a huge adjustment to lose Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment to lose her as a kind of best friend,” Disick said on the premiere episode of The Kardashians in April. “Now we really are more like parents. I would say that this is probably one of the most difficult things in my life.”

Four months later, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the Talentless co-founder is still “heartbroken” over the loss of 43-year-old Kardashian, with whom he has sons Mason, 12, Rain, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10.

“[Scott] needs to find a better place where he can let go of his past,” the insider said. “He’s still heartbroken about Courtney. He plunges into work to distract himself. He is still involved in real estate and home sales, and is also working on new collections for Talentless.”

Although the Hulu star has been spotted with everyone from Larsa Pippen to Holly Scarfon this summer, a source said Disick isn’t looking for a relationship right now.

“Scott is not seriously dating anyone at the moment,” the insider explained. “He’s working on himself. He likes to be alone.”

Disick’s accident has become the latest threat to the Kardashian-Jenner family over the past two months. In July, 46-year-old Barker was hospitalized with pancreatitis.

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,” the Blink—182 drummer said in a statement on Instagram on July 2. — But after dinner I had excruciating pains, and since then I have been hospitalized. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, which is usually dealt with by specialists, which, unfortunately, damaged the critical drainage tube of the pancreas. This led to severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Barker added: “I am very, very grateful that thanks to intensive treatment I am much better now.”

The rocker, who returned home two days later, was immediately greeted with flowers and good wishes from family and friends.