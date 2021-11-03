Regina ZIRIUS Releases Teaser For Lisa BLACKPINK’s Cover MV ‘LALISA’

One of the members of a girl group from Indonesia, Regina ZIRIUS released a teaser for the cover video for Lisa BLACKPINK‘s song ‘LALISA’.

Previously, Regina had become a hot topic for netizens after her video when dancing the pargoy dance went viral on TikTok.

After being viral on TikTok, now Regina will soon release a cover video for ‘LALISA’ through the KOC TV YouTube channel. Not only dancing the choreography of the song ‘LALISA’, in this cover video Regina will also sing the song.



This video is a joint project between KOC DC and KOC CLIP, which will be uploaded through the KOC TV YouTube channel on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Regina herself is a member of the girl group ZIRIUS which debuted with the music video for ‘Bad Boy’ on October 8, 2021.



While waiting for the release of the ‘LALISA‘ cover video from Regina, you can watch the short teaser below!