Reggie Fils-Aimé not excited about E3 2021

In an interview with Danny Peña’s channel, Reggie Fils-Aimé, former president of Nintendo of America, commented a little on the company’s planning for E3 2021 and what to expect from one of the biggest gaming industry events of the year .

In the beginning of 2021, it was considered that this year’s edition of E3 would be presented in a totally digital way, being aimed at transmissions with the largest publishers in the market and with the launch of demos to the public during the event. However, it seems that some industry names had access to the leaked schedule of the celebration, as was the case with Reggie Fils-Aimé, who said he was not very impressed with the attractions.

“I have to say that what I read doesn’t sound so convincing. Doing it digitally is absolutely right. The reason for this is that there are more than 60,000 people who would normally attend an E3; there are millions more interested in finding out what’s going on. Running an event digitally is the way to bring it to life, “said Fils-Aimé, believing that the organization must find a way to take advantage of the maximum potential of a digital event.

“What I read, like I said, doesn’t go that way. If you don’t have all these different elements working together: the big ads, the hands-on, the opportunity in a well-defined timeframe to have all these ads; is what is the key to a successful E3 in the future. Frankly, if ESA doesn’t do it, then other people will do it, “concluded the veteran.

What is your expectation for E3 2021? Do you agree with the view of the former Nintendo president? Leave your opinion in the comments.